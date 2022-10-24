Italy, France to Maintain 'Firm Stand' Against Russia Over Ukrainian Crisis - Ministry

Newly appointed Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani discussed various aspects of cooperation within the EU with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Monday, and also confirmed his country's commitment to an "unflaggingly firm stand" towards Russia, the Italian foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Newly appointed Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani discussed various aspects of cooperation within the EU with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Monday, and also confirmed his country's commitment to an "unflaggingly firm stand" towards Russia, the Italian foreign ministry said.

"Ministers Tajani and Colonna reaffirmed Italy's and France's firm and full support for peace and justice in Ukraine, as well as their common commitment to the Country's independence and freedom, and to maintaining an unflaggingly firm stand against the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

Tajani noted that Italy's international policy continues to be inspired by the European values that Rome shares with France.

"In the wake of the Quirinal Treaty, Minister Tajani expressed the will to further intensify the strengthened bilateral cooperation between Italy and France, which represents one of our Country's principal economic partners as well as a key ally within the European Union, NATO, the G7 and the G20," the ministry added.

During their conversation, the ministers agreed to coordinate on pan-European issues of energy, EU defense and migration as well as the reform of the Stability and Growth Pact, which concerns the EU's fiscal and budgetary policy.