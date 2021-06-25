Italy frees Spanish NGO ship after more than two months

Italy has "finally" released the Open Arms migrant rescue vessel after more than two months of administrative detention, the Spanish charity that operates it said Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Italy has "finally" released the Open Arms migrant rescue vessel after more than two months of administrative detention, the Spanish charity that operates it said Friday.

"The Open Arms is finally free", Proactiva Open Arms (PAO) said in a statement, adding it would sail back to Spain for maintenance work before resuming rescue missions.

The ship was stopped at the Sicilian port of Pozzallo on April 17, after an inspection by the Italian coast guard found it in breach of maritime safety regulations.