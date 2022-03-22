Italy Freezes Over $880Mln Worth Assets of Russian Oligarchs Under EU Sanctions - Draghi

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 04:38 PM

Italy has frozen more than 800 million euros ($880 million) worth assets of Russian oligarchs currently under EU sanctions, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Italy has frozen more than 800 million Euros ($880 million) worth assets of Russian oligarchs currently under EU sanctions, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

"The sanctions that we have agreed with our partners aim at bringing the Russian government to a cessation of hostilities, seriously and sincerely sitting down at the negotiating table .

.. These sanctions have hit the Russian economy, financial markets and the personal fortunes of people close to President (Vladimir) Putin hard. In Italy, we froze the property of oligarchs on the EU lists worth more than 800 million euros," Draghi told lawmakers.

