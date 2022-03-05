UrduPoint.com

Italy Freezes Russian Oligarch Assets Worth 140 Mn Euros

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 10:29 PM

The value of frozen assets including luxury yachts and property held by Russian oligarchs in Italy amounted to around 140 million euros, the Italian government said on Saturday

The most expensive asset was the "Lady M Yacht" belonging to Alexei Mordashov, a metals magnate close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The vessel is worth 65 million Euros ($71 million).

Italian police seized the yacht on Friday after the European Union targeted Mordashov and other Kremlin-linked oligarchs following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

A second yacht also impounded on Friday, the "Lena", is worth 50 million euros and belongs to billionaire Gennady Timshenko, who co-founded commodities company Gunvor.

A 17-million-euro property on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has also been seized.

The Italian government said other properties worth 11 million euros belonging to two personalities considered close to the Russian regime have also been seized.

EU sanctions have targeted more than 500 Russian people or entities, whose assets and economic resources are to be progressively frozen as EU countries locate them and trace them to their owners.

Police Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Company Vladimir Putin Italy Government Million

More Stories From World

