Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Italy Froze $2.5Bln Worth of Assets in 2022 Over Russia Sanctions - Central Bank

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Italy has frozen assets worth a total of 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) belonging to Russian nationals sanctioned by the European Union over the conflict in Ukraine, according to an annual report by the Bank of Italy's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) released on Tuesday.

"The estimated value of frozen economic resources, consisting mainly of buildings, boats and vehicles, is about 2.3 billion euros," the report read.

The amount of frozen funds and economic resources reported by market participants to the FIU has increased significantly compared to the end of 2021, which is entirely due to the sanctions regime against Russia, the FIU added.

As of December 31, 2022, 162 financial transactions and operations initiated by 80 entities were frozen, according to the report.

Of these, more than half were indirectly controlled by sanctioned persons or entities, even though they were managed by organizations not on the EU sanctions lists, according to the report.

The total amount of frozen funds is over 340 million euros, of which about 120 million are in current accounts and the rest consists of promissory notes and assignments to commercial companies, the FIU said.

The report includes a table showing that frozen funds worth 340 million belong to persons whose nationality is "Ukrainian/Russian". The FIU added that funds worth about 1,300 euros belonging to a Belarusian national were also frozen due to sanctions.

