Italy Fully Vaccinated Some 17% of Population - Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Both coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to 10 million people in the 60-million Italy, while another 10 million Italians received their first shot, Mariastella Gelmini, the Italian minister for regional affairs and autonomies, said on Sunday.

"Today we have 10 million people who are already vaccinated. Another 10 million citizens received at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, this is not as much as in the UK, but we are approaching such indicators," Gelmini said in a live broadcast of state broadcaster Rai.

The majority of inoculations are administered to people aged 80 and over.

On Saturday, the authorities also reported that the number of distributed doses of COVID-19 vaccines exceeded 30 million. According to the country's Health Ministry, 30.5 million doses of vaccines made by Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer/BioNTech have been used in Italy.

Of those, 20 million are Pfizer.

The country has observed a decline in coronavirus hospitalizations and patients in intensive care. Besides, five Italian regions reported zero COVID-19-linked deaths.

The government considers these rates to be attributed to a successful vaccination campaign, which significantly accelerated over the past month. In this regard, the country gradually lifts virus-linked restrictions, including the reopening of large shopping malls on Saturday, which have been closed for several months.

From Monday, all Italian regions will become the so-called "yellow" zones with the least strict preventive measures in effect. Several areas are expected to become "white" zones with practically no restrictions.

The immunization campaign in Italy kicked off on December 27, 2020, intending to cover 80% of the population and reach national immunity by the end of September.