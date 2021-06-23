Italy G20 delegate from Indonesia tests positive for Covid

The head of the Indonesian delegation to a G20 meeting in Italy has tested positive for coronavirus while six other people are self-isolating, Italian news agencies reported Tuesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The head of the Indonesian delegation to a G20 meeting in Italy has tested positive for coronavirus while six other people are self-isolating, Italian news agencies reported Tuesday.

The diplomat, who was due to attend G20 ministerial talks in Sicily starting Tuesday, had tested negative before leaving Indonesia but was found to have tested positive on Monday.

Six others in the delegation have been put in precautionary isolation in their hotels in Sicilian city Catania, the ANSA and AGI news agencies reported, citing local health officials.

The G20 meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday bring together labour, employment and education ministers from the club of major developed and emerging economies.

Italy has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic but has in recent months recorded a sharp fall in cases of Covid-19. It has removed almost all restrictions, with masks no longer mandatory outdoors from June 28.