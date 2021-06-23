UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy G20 Delegate From Indonesia Tests Positive For Covid

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:32 AM

Italy G20 delegate from Indonesia tests positive for Covid

The head of the Indonesian delegation to a G20 meeting in Italy has tested positive for coronavirus while six other people are self-isolating, Italian news agencies reported Tuesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The head of the Indonesian delegation to a G20 meeting in Italy has tested positive for coronavirus while six other people are self-isolating, Italian news agencies reported Tuesday.

The diplomat, who was due to attend G20 ministerial talks in Sicily starting Tuesday, had tested negative before leaving Indonesia but was found to have tested positive on Monday.

Six others in the delegation have been put in precautionary isolation in their hotels in Sicilian city Catania, the ANSA and AGI news agencies reported, citing local health officials.

The G20 meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday bring together labour, employment and education ministers from the club of major developed and emerging economies.

Italy has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic but has in recent months recorded a sharp fall in cases of Covid-19. It has removed almost all restrictions, with masks no longer mandatory outdoors from June 28.

Related Topics

Education Catania Indonesia Italy June All From Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Voting rights measure likely doomed in US Senate

1 minute ago

Bordeaux avoid receivership after Lopez offer appr ..

6 minutes ago

Law Minister tables six bills in PA

6 minutes ago

NFL ace Ebner abandons Olympic rugby bid

6 minutes ago

US Budgets $61Bln for 99 Nuclear Projects in Quest ..

6 minutes ago

US Revival of 'Barbaric' Execution Methods Marks D ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.