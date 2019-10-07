Italy, Germany call on Libyan rival army to refrain from Attacking civilian infrastructure

(@imziishan)

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Italian and German embassies in Libya on Sunday called on the Libyan eastern-based army to refrain from attacking civilian infrastructure, after the army attacked the Misurata International Airport, some 200 km east of the capital.

"The Embassy of Italy expresses its concern and condemnation for airstrikes on the civilian area of Misurata airport. Reaffirming that, on the basis of binding international law, civilians must not be a target, it renews its calls to refrain from any disruption of civilian infrastructures," the Italian Embassy said in a statement.

"It is high time to stop the pointless loss of Libyan lives and resources. There is no military solution to the Libyan crisis," the statement said.

German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza also called for an end to attacks on civilians in Libya.

"We fully associate ourselves with this call Civilians are not a target! Not at Misurata or Mitiga airport, nor anywhere in Libya! Conflict parties are to respect international humanitarian law!" Owcza tweeted.

On Saturday, the eastern-based army said it targeted the International Airport of Misurata and destroyed a Turkish-made drone control system used by the UN-backed government's forces who said the airstrike injured a worker and caused material damage to the airport.

On Tuesday, the eastern-based army announced it would target the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli as well as the Misurata International Airport and destroy stores of ammunition of drones.

Since early April, the eastern-based army has been leading a military campaign against the UN-backed government in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and overthrow the UN-backed government.

The fighting has claimed thousands of lives and injured many others, and also displaced nearly 120,000 people.

Libya has been plagued by political division and escalating violence ever since the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.