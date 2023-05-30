Italy, Germany Condemn Violent Clashes in Kosovo, Call for Deescalation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her support on Monday for the Italian soldiers of NATO KFOR contingent who had been injured during the recent clashes in Kosovo, adding that the local authorities need to avoid unilateral moves.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said earlier in the day that 11 Italian soldiers had been injured in clashes in Kosovo, with three being in serious condition.

"What is happening is absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible. We will not tolerate any more attacks against KFOR. It is crucial to avoid further unilateral moves by the Kosovo authorities, and (it is crucial) for all parties involved to immediately step back to deescalate the tensions," she tweeted.

Meloni added that the Italian government remains committed to the peace and stability in the Western Balkans and that it will continue to work to that end with its allies. She confirmed her solidarity with the Italian military and expressed her deepest gratitude to the Italian government for its "extraordinary professionalism."

The German Foreign Ministry also condemned "the unacceptable violent attacks" in northern Kosovo, during which "dozens of NATO KFOR soldiers as well as civilians" had been injured, and called for deescalation of the conflict.

"We call for the immediate secession of any forms of violence and of all actions that create further tensions. A deescalation of the situation is urgently needed. We call on Kosovo and Serbia to start talks to this end without further delay," the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok.

At least 52 Serbs have been injured during the clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in Monday clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injuries.

The tensions escalated after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies. On Friday, Kosovar police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations by ethnic Serbs protesting the outcome of the elections and stormed several municipal buildings. The elections were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite a 3.5% voter turnout.