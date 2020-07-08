Italy Grants 2Mln Euros to Support Lebanese Public Schools - UNICEF

The Italian government has granted 2 million euros ($2.3 million) to support public schools in Lebanon as part of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) program to develop schools in all regions of the country in cooperation with the Education Ministry, office of the UNICEF in Lebanon said in a press release on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Italian government has granted 2 million Euros ($2.3 million) to support public schools in Lebanon as part of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) program to develop schools in all regions of the country in cooperation with the education Ministry, office of the UNICEF in Lebanon said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Embassy of Italy in Beirut signed today a ��2 million funding agreement in support of UNICEF's school rehabilitation programme. The program, part of UNICEF and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education RACE II initiative, seeks to improve the physical learning environment in public schools throughout Lebanon, with a focus on the most vulnerable communities," the press release said.

According to the statement, the funds will go to provide schools with water supply systems, sanitary installations and personal hygiene items for students of all grades.

"In line with UNICEF's equity-based approach to supporting children, the schools will be selected according to multiple criteria including vulnerable locality of the school, number of enrolled Syrian refugee students, technical survey results, MEHE's [Lebanese Ministry of Education and Higher Education] priorities and equitable representation among all Lebanese governorates," the press release added.

Italy has been supporting Lebanese public school development program through UNICEF since 2015. To date, 38 secondary educational institutions have received assistance from the country.