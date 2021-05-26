UrduPoint.com
Italy Hails Capture Of Top Mafia Boss In Brazil

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:14 AM

Italy hails capture of top mafia boss in Brazil

Italian prosecutors and police on Tuesday cheered the capture in Brazil of a leading mafia boss who has skirted justice in Italy for nearly 30 years

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Italian prosecutors and police on Tuesday cheered the capture in Brazil of a leading mafia boss who has skirted justice in Italy for nearly 30 years.

Rocco Morabito, number two on the Italian interior ministry's most dangerous fugitives list, was arrested Monday in northeast Brazil.

His capture came almost two years after his audacious escape from a prison in Uruguay, where he was awaiting extradition to Italy.

Morabito -- considered a "capo" or captain of the 'Ndrangheta organised crime group -- was found in the city of Joao Pessoa along with another Italian fugitive, following a global operation involving Italy, Uruguay and the United States.

Morabito awaits a 30-year prison sentence in Italy. He and the other 'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested, Vincenzo Pasquino, were being transported Tuesday from San Paolo to Brasilia, Italian authorities said.

Morabito is "one of the most important brokers in narco-trafficking", said Giovanni Bombardieri, chief prosecutor in the southern Italian city of Reggio Calabria, during an online press conference.

Dubbed "the king of cocaine" by the press, Morabito has been wanted since 1994 by Italian authorities who for decades have been trying to slowly chip away at the 'Ndrangheta, the country's most powerful mob syndicate whose tentacles reach far beyond its historical base of the Calabria region.

Investigations begun immediately after his prison escape in 2019 indicated that Morabito was in Brazil, said Pasquale Angelosanto, commander of Italy's carabinieri special operations unit, which deals with organised crime.

