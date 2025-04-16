Italy Hails EU Safe-country Rules As 'success' For Govt
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Italy's interior minister on Wednesday called the tightening of asylum rules by the European Union a win for Rome, which had lobbied the bloc for more restrictions on migration.
The European Commission said earlier Wednesday that it was proposing to designate Bangladesh, Egypt, Tunisia, Colombia, India, Morocco and Kosovo as "safe countries".
That designation means it will be harder for citizens from those countries to claim asylum within the European Union.
The move was hailed by Rome, "which has always worked both at a bilateral and multilateral level to obtain the revision of the regulation", said Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, calling the addition of the countries "a success for the Italian government".
Italy's hard-right government of Giorgia Meloni has vowed to cut irregular migration, but a flagship policy to operate migrant centres in Albania has hit a series of legal roadblocks and delays.
Italian judges have repeatedly refused to sign off on the detention in Albania of migrants intercepted by Italian authorities at sea, ordering them to be transferred to Italy instead.
Italy has hoped that migrants from safe countries could be sent to the Albanian centres before being repatriated, but legal wrangling over which countries were considered "safe" had held up the scheme.
The government twice modified its safe list but Italian courts had referred legal questions to the European Court of Justice, which has yet to weigh in.
Piantedosi said the EU's proposed regulation allows for fast-track border procedures "such as those provided in Albania" to potential asylum seekers from countries whose right-of-asylum rate is less than 20 percent.
Recent Stories
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?
More Stories From World
-
China's Xi meets Malaysian leaders in diplomatic charm offensive3 minutes ago
-
PSG keep Champions League bid alive, despite old ghosts reappearing3 minutes ago
-
Italy hails EU safe-country rules as 'success' for govt3 minutes ago
-
EU lists seven 'safe' countries of origin, tightening asylum rules4 minutes ago
-
New attacks target France prison guard cars, home4 minutes ago
-
WHO countries strike landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics4 minutes ago
-
Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China14 minutes ago
-
Barca suffer morale blow in Dortmund amid quadruple hunt54 minutes ago
-
Dutch flower industry grasps thorny pesticide issue1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Studies Center inaugurated at Shenzhen University1 hour ago
-
Barca suffer morale blow in Dortmund amid quadruple hunt1 hour ago
-
China tells Trump to 'stop threatening and blackmailing'1 hour ago