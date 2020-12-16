Italy hails vaccine news but urges continued vigilance

Italy's health minister said Wednesday the coronavirus vaccine provided a "light at the end of the tunnel" but urged continued vigilance, as speculation rose that tougher restrictions could be introduced over Christmas

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy's health minister said Wednesday the coronavirus vaccine provided a "light at the end of the tunnel" but urged continued vigilance, as speculation rose that tougher restrictions could be introduced over Christmas.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza welcomed news that the European Medicines Agency was bringing forward to next Monday a meeting to discuss conditional approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine already being distributed in the United States and Britain.

"It's good news that the process can be completed before Christmas," he said in a statement.

"We still need to be careful and cautious in the coming months until we have achieved sufficient vaccination coverage, but we're on the right path and we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Ialy was the first country outside China to suffer a major outbreak of Covid-19, and remains one of the hardest-hit countries in the world.

Another 846 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the official total to 65,857, the worst in Europe. However, the number of people currently infected fell by almost 12,000, according to health ministry data.

Corriere della Sera newspaper reported Wednesday that there were calls within government for the whole country to be put into a "red zone" between December 24 and January 6, with non-essential shops and restaurants closed.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has already announced a ban on non-essential travel between regions and a blanket quarantine on anyone coming into the country from abroad over the holidays.

But as in other European countries, fears persist that the festive season could spark a fresh spike in infections.