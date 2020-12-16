UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Hails Vaccine News But Urges Continued Vigilance

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Italy hails vaccine news but urges continued vigilance

Italy's health minister said Wednesday the coronavirus vaccine provided a "light at the end of the tunnel" but urged continued vigilance, as speculation rose that tougher restrictions could be introduced over Christmas

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy's health minister said Wednesday the coronavirus vaccine provided a "light at the end of the tunnel" but urged continued vigilance, as speculation rose that tougher restrictions could be introduced over Christmas.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza welcomed news that the European Medicines Agency was bringing forward to next Monday a meeting to discuss conditional approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine already being distributed in the United States and Britain.

"It's good news that the process can be completed before Christmas," he said in a statement.

"We still need to be careful and cautious in the coming months until we have achieved sufficient vaccination coverage, but we're on the right path and we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Ialy was the first country outside China to suffer a major outbreak of Covid-19, and remains one of the hardest-hit countries in the world.

Another 846 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the official total to 65,857, the worst in Europe. However, the number of people currently infected fell by almost 12,000, according to health ministry data.

Corriere della Sera newspaper reported Wednesday that there were calls within government for the whole country to be put into a "red zone" between December 24 and January 6, with non-essential shops and restaurants closed.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has already announced a ban on non-essential travel between regions and a blanket quarantine on anyone coming into the country from abroad over the holidays.

But as in other European countries, fears persist that the festive season could spark a fresh spike in infections.

Related Topics

World Europe Christmas China Holidays Red Zone United States January December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shabbir Ahmad claims he was asked to shave beard f ..

4 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Congratulates Transitional Government ..

5 minutes ago

MoCC plans to introduce electric train system in m ..

20 seconds ago

Italy reports 14,844 new COVID-19 cases

22 seconds ago

Russia suffers economic woes despite shunning new ..

6 minutes ago

USC continues passing on govt subsidy to people

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.