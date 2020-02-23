UrduPoint.com
Italy Has 66 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 62 Of Them Reported In Last 2 Days - Authorities

Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:10 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-2019) in Italy has gone up to 66, as authorities in the region of Lombardy reported a second positive test for the virus in Milan.

"This is the second [coronavirus] case in Milan, the 47th in Lombardy," regional authorities said in a Saturday statement.

Italy reported a rapid rise in coronavirus cases on Saturday after dozens tested positive in two northern regions. In the past two days, 62 coronavirus cases have been registered in Italy.

The first death from coronavirus in Italy occurred in Padua in the Veneto region on Friday: a 78-year-old man died from respiratory complications. He is known to have had dinner this month with a friend who had returned from a trip to China.

On Saturday morning Italy reported another coronavirus death when a 77-year-old woman died from the viral pneumonia in Lombardy.

