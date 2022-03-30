Italy Has No 'False Illusions' Regarding Results of Russia-Ukraine Talks - Di Maio

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Italy took note of another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine but is not willing to "create false illusions," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

"We should have no illusions that it will be easy to reach an agreement. Considering also the fears that our citizens experience, our public opinion, we must not create false illusions," Di Maio said, as quoted by Askanews agency.