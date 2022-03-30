UrduPoint.com

Italy Has No 'False Illusions' Regarding Results Of Russia-Ukraine Talks - Di Maio

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Italy Has No 'False Illusions' Regarding Results of Russia-Ukraine Talks - Di Maio

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Italy took note of another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine but is not willing to "create false illusions," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

"We should have no illusions that it will be easy to reach an agreement. Considering also the fears that our citizens experience, our public opinion, we must not create false illusions," Di Maio said, as quoted by Askanews agency.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Italy Agreement

Recent Stories

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Security Guarantees fo ..

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, Germany Ready for T ..

3 minutes ago
 UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community o ..

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community of Practice Workshop

24 minutes ago
 China approves IPO application of CNOOC Limited

China approves IPO application of CNOOC Limited

21 minutes ago
 Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

24 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

24 minutes ago
 UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban susta ..

UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban sustainable development

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.