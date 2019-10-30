Italy Has Questions About Contents of Russia-Turkey Agreement on Syria - Foreign Minister

Italy embraces any development that helps to end the conflict in Syria but has questions regarding the recent agreement between Moscow and Ankara, the country's Foreign Ministry Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Italy embraces any development that helps to end the conflict in Syria but has questions regarding the recent agreement between Moscow and Ankara , the country's Foreign Ministry Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

"We welcome any development that puts an end to armed clashes, but there is a number of questions that we ask ourselves regarding the contents of the agreement between Russia and Turkey," he said during a Q&A session in the Italian upper house.

Italy is open to any peaceful solution leading to the end of military activities in Syria, a withdrawal of the Turkish forces and complete compliance with international law, according to Di Maio.

"We are ready to discuss it at corresponding forums ... however, we are not ready to support the demographic engineering initiatives aimed at changing the ethnic balance in the region," the minister noted.

The chief Italian diplomat condemned Turkey's military incursion in Syria, stressing that it could undermine the results of fighting against the Islamic State (IS terrorist group banned in Russia).

He also said that Italy supported France's request to hold a meeting among all countries fighting the IS, which is set to take place on November 14 in Washington.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and IS. The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.