UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Health Ministry Says Over 2Mln Citizens Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Italy Health Ministry Says Over 2Mln Citizens Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Italian Health Ministry on Monday announced that more than 2 million people were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, the Ansa news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the country has administered 6,715,732 vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 2,003,391 people.

The Italian authorities have set an objective to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population and achieve herd immunity by early autumn.

Related Topics

Immunity Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DP World JV completes first 10,000 container moves ..

16 minutes ago

No fee increase at Dubai schools for 2021-22 acade ..

31 minutes ago

CBUAE’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme marks o ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed Al Hashemi of Majid Al Futtaim named World ..

1 hour ago

DMCC welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ to i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.