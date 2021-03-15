Italy Health Ministry Says Over 2Mln Citizens Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Italian Health Ministry on Monday announced that more than 2 million people were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, the Ansa news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the country has administered 6,715,732 vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 2,003,391 people.

The Italian authorities have set an objective to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population and achieve herd immunity by early autumn.