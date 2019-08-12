Italy Hit by New Heatwave, Highest Weather Alert Level Declared in 11 Big Cities

(@imziishan)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Italy has been hit with its fourth heatwave this summer, with the national Ministry of Health having declared the highest level of weather alert in 11 out of 27 of the country's biggest cities, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

According to the ministry's daily bulletin, a red level alert has been declared in Rome, Florence, Bologna, Trieste and Perugia, among others. Since the end of last week, temperatures in these cities have reached as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The heatwave is currently concentrated in northern and central parts of the country but is expected to reach the southern regions, including Sicily, on Tuesday.

Doctors are calling on people to refrain from leaving their homes and drink more water. They are also urging the elderly and those with chronic illnesses to exercise caution.

The most powerful heatwave this year was registered in Italy in late June, when temperatures were the highest since the 1950s. That heatwave left three people dead.