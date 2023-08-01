Open Menu

Italy Hopes For Negotiated Solution To Niger Crisis - Prime Minister's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 01:10 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Representatives of the Italian Council of Ministers and heads of the country's intelligence services discussed the situation in Niger, where a military coup took place, and expressed hope for a negotiated solution to the crisis, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Meloni, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, among others.

"Italy hopes for a negotiated solution to the crisis and the formation of a government recognized by the international community. The prime minister, who is constantly updated on the evolution of the crisis, has paid the closest attention to the Italians in Niger," the office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Tajani said he was working with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Niger.

Tajani also told state broadcaster Rai 2 that just under a hundred Italians are currently in Niger and "there is no danger for them.

" However, Italian media reported that two Italians had been trapped in a hotel in Niger's capital, Niamey, for three days.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice."

On Sunday, Omar Alieu Touray, the head of the ECOWAS Commission, said the bloc was giving Niger one week to return the detained president to power or it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the country. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, as well as imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. France and Germany have also suspended financial aid to Niger.

