Italy Hopes To Welcome Tourists In Summer If Hygiene Measures Observed - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:06 AM

Italy Hopes to Welcome Tourists in Summer If Hygiene Measures Observed - Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Italy may be ready to begin accepting tourists during the upcoming summer season, so long as hygiene measures imposed during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak are observed, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Wednesday.

"Of course, it is difficult to make forecasts for July and August. If they [tourists] can arrive, then this will happen subject to the conditions adopted by us and other European countries, that is, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," the minister said at a press conference.

Lamorgese admitted that even if Italy can open its borders to tourists, the numbers would be drastically down compared to previous years.

"I don't think that within a couple of months things will return to what they were before the virus.

However, with the reduction of infections, I hope that even a small number of tourists will be able to come to Italy," she noted.

The interior minister added that lifting lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease must be done gradually and responsibly to ensure that a second wave of the pandemic does not occur.

Italy has registered a total of 187,327 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak as of Wednesday, up 3,370 from the previous day. A further 437 deaths were reported, raising the overall death toll to 25,085, although health officials noted that the number of active cases has once again fallen.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced plans to begin gradually easing the country's lockdown from May 4.

