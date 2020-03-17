UrduPoint.com
Italy Imposes 14 Days Of Isolation For Most Returnees

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:35 PM

Italy on Tuesday required anyone entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days unless they are only stopping over for 72 hours or can prove that they must show up for work

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy on Tuesday required anyone entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days unless they are only stopping over for 72 hours or can prove that they must show up for work.

A joint statement from the ministries of health and transportation said the measure will stay in effect until March 25.

Anyone who wishes to apply for an exception -- which include "proven work needs" -- must fill out a declaration and inform the authorities should they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

"The aim of the measure is to contain the coronavirus emergency and prevent the spread of the infection," the ministries said.

Italy has recorded more than 2,100 coronavirus deaths and nearly 28,000 infections.

