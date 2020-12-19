UrduPoint.com
Italy Imposes Lockdown For Holiday Period, Max 2 Guests Allowed Before Curfew - Conte

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:10 AM

Italy Imposes Lockdown for Holiday Period, Max 2 Guests Allowed Before Curfew - Conte

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Italy has imposed a lockdown for almost the whole holiday period, with the exception of a few days, and will allow a maximum of two guests for Christmas and New Year celebration, given they should anyways return to their homes before the curfew at 10 p.m. (21:00 GMT), Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced at a press conference late on Friday after the meeting with the Council of Ministers.

"We have just adopted a decree-law with the Council of Ministers ... We should consider red zone from December 24 until January 6, any movement between the regions will be prohibited. In order to prevent further increase in the number of contagions, the whole national territory will be the red zone on public holidays and days preceding them. In particular, these will be December 24, 25, 26 and 27, as well as December 1 and January 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6," Conte said, summing up the measures that have been adopted by the new decree.

"Red zone means the following measures: one can exit from his house only out of proven work reasons, necessity, and health reasons," the prime minister explained.

Such reason must be motivated by a document, according to Conte.

However, it will be possible to receive at a proper house maximum of two persons, who do not live there from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. These two persons can also take with themselves a child under 14 years old. This "special rule" was designed to allow "minimum socialization" for celebrations, the premier noted.

On December 28, 29, 30 and January 4, the whole of Italy will be the "orange zone," which means that it will be allowed to get out from home without the document proving the motivation. However, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will be closed these days.

