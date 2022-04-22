Italy inaugurates 1st offshore wind farm with Chinese expertise

Italy on Thursday officially inaugurated the first offshore wind power project in the country, and in the Mediterranean region

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Italy on Thursday officially inaugurated the first offshore wind power project in the country, and in the Mediterranean region.

A Chinese company supplied turbines for the Beleolico project, which was connected to the grid at a ceremony in the port of Taranto in southern Italy.

Beleolico has 10 turbines, which produce a total of 30 megawatts of power. The wind farm could power nearly 20,000 households annually, according to Chinese equipment supplier Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy is determined to "speed up the installation of renewable energy and increase its share in the national energy mix.

" "Offshore energy could help the green transition process, while securing economic opportunities for countries with large coastal areas, such as Italy, promoting local value chains and synergies between blue economy's stakeholders," he said.

Wang Lihe, vice president of Ming Yang Smart Energy, said the project enhanced the exchange of offshore wind power technology and experience between Chinese and European companies, and contributed to international cooperation in promoting the development of clean energy and tackling climate change.