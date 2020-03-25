Italy Increases Fines for Violating Quarantine Rules to $3,200 - Prime Minister Conte

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Italian government has decided to increase the fine for violating quarantine rules to 3,000 Euros ($3,200) in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

On March 8, the government issued a decree imposing a fine of 206 euros and up to three months of imprisonment on those who violate the anti-coronavirus measures.

"At the level of sanctioning, we have decided to introduce a fine from 400 to 3,000 euro in line with other fines," Conte said at a press conference.

The prime minister added that the regions could issue their own regulations that can be stricter. Meanwhile, there must be "coordination and uniformity on the whole national territory in all the government's interventions," Conte noted.