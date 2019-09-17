UrduPoint.com
Italy Insists Malta Take Migrants It Wanted Rescued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Valletta on Tuesday appeared to refuse to take in around 90 migrants it had asked the Italian coastguard to rescue in Malta's own Mediterranean search and rescue area, officials said

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Valletta on Tuesday appeared to refuse to take in around 90 migrants it had asked the Italian coastguard to rescue in Malta's own Mediterranean search and rescue area, officials said.

"Last night a rescue operation was carried out at the Maltese authorities' request of a small boat with around 90 migrants which was fully in Malta's area of (search and rescue) responsibility," the Italian coastguard said in a statement.

"The Maltese search and rescue coordination centre officially said it was taking responsibility for the coordination and asked Italian authorities about the availability and use of naval means," it said.

The Italian coastguard went to the migrants' rescue, took them on board and then requested a rendez-vous with a Maltese vessel to transboard or disembark "but did not obtain it," the coastguard said.

"So far there's no permission," a Maltese coastguard spokeswoman confirmed to AFP, asking not to be named.

Italy and Malta frequently complain of having to take unfair responsibility for migrants making the perilous journey from North Africa as they are the first countries they will likely reach.

Both countries have previously adopted hardline attitudes against charity vessels which rescue migrants who mostly depart from Libya in flimsy dinghies.

Under international law, a country is not obliged to allow rescue vessels operating in its search and rescue area to disembark on its own territory.

Italian flagged vessels are also considered Italian territory under international law.

