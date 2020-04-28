Italy Installs Last Piece of Genoa Bridge Replacing Collapsed Morandi Bridge

The last part of the new Genoa bridge to replace the Morandi bridge that collapsed in August 2018 has been installed on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday as the installation was broadcast live on Facebook page of Liguria governor Giovanni Toti

"I believe that many meanings have been embodied in the works to build this bridge. There are moments when a thousand words is not enough to describe them and there are days like today when a few words will already be enough. ... I believe that in every welding of this bridge and in every piece of concrete installed with respect to the schedule there can be at least some minimal consolation for the relatives of 43 victims who died so absurdly and whom we will never forget," Toti said at the ceremony of the installation of the last piece of the bridge.

It is a historic day for Genoa and Liguria in general, he added.

The collapsed viaduct, designed by and named after engineer Riccardo Morandi, was commissioned in September 1967 and became one of the symbols of modern Genoa. On August 14, 2018, a span of the bridge collapsed from a height of about 100 meters (328 feet), killing 43 people and destroying the homes of more than 600 residents.