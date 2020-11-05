Italy Institutes Medical Workers Day to Honor Victims of Fight Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Italian parliament on Thursday approved the institution of the National Day of Medical Workers and Volunteers, which will be regularly celebrated on February 20 to honor the memory of people who sacrificed their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

"We endorse the initiative to establish a day dedicated to doctors and medical workers. Many of them have become victims of COVID, contracted this infection, but other medical professionals courageously continue to make efforts to overcome the current public health emergency," President of the Italian Federation of Medical Associations (FNOMCeO) Filippo Anelli said.

According to FNOMCeO, Italy has registered 43,618 health care workers who contracted COVID-19, 186 of which have died.

The World Health Organization reported on Thursday that Italy has confirmed 759,829 COVID-19 cases, with 39,412 deaths. In the past 24 hours, the country has registered 28,241 new infections.