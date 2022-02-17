UrduPoint.com

Italy Interested In Resumption Of Work In Russia-NATO Council - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Italy is interested in the resumption of work of the Russia-NATO Council, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

"I believe that we should make joint efforts to follow the path of discussion, the path of dialogue so that Russia returns to work in the format of the Russia-NATO Council.

We very much hope that the conditions will allow us to do this," Di Maio said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

>