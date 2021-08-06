UrduPoint.com

Italy Introduces COVID Pass For Long-Distance Transport From September 1

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) From September 1, Italy will make it mandatory to present a sanitary pass with a QR code (the so-called "green pass") for travel on certain types of long-distance transport, including express trains, airplanes, ships, ferries and interregional buses, the country's minister of sustainable infrastructure and mobility, Enrico Giovannini, said on Thursday.

"The order of the Council of Ministers introduces a green pass for transport, not for everything, but only for long-distance travel. It will be necessary to show it on commercial air transport, ships and ferries on interregional routes, with the exception of the Strait of Messina," the minister said.

In addition, the electronic pass will work on long-distance trains, night and high-speed trains, as well as on interregional buses with a schedule and predetermined prices, Giovannini said.

According to the minister, the new measure will start working from September 1 and will last until December 31, the planned end of the COVID emergency in Italy.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza, illustrating the provisions of the adopted decree, spoke about the "encouraging indicators" of the progress of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

"The government has decided to invest as much as possible in the green pass as a tool to avoid new restrictions," Speranza said.

From Friday, a system of sanitary passes for access to various institutions, as well as to major events, will work in Italy.

