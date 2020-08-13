Italy Introduces Mandatory COVID Tests for Arrivals From Croatia, Greece, Spain - Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Italy is introducing compulsory tests for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for arrivals from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

The Italian authorities' decision was made amid an increase in the number of new cases.

Most of the new cases are found in young people, many of whom have just returned from their vacation abroad, or representatives of compactly living diasporas.

Throughout almost entire July, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Italy was within 300 cases per day, which corresponded to the level of the initial period of the epidemic (late February - early March). Recently, however, the number of those infected has begun to rise again. On some days in August, the number of such cases exceeded 400, and on August 7 even reached 552.