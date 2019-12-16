UrduPoint.com
Italy Issued 12% More Visas To Russians Over Past Year - Diplomat

Italy has issued 12 percent more visas to Russians since December 2018 and expects their number to hit 500,000 by the end of the year, the country's consul general in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday

"We recorded an increase of 12%," Francesco Forte said.

He estimated that Russians had been issued with 475,000 visas in the past 12 months at a rate of 2,000-3,000 a day.

"So we will probably top 500,000 again," he added.

The diplomat said that new rules for tourist visas would set their validity periods for one, two and five years, while three- and four-year visas would be abolished as part of an optimization process.

Forte said that Moscow residents, who often travel to Europe, could count on five-year visas.

