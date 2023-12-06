Open Menu

Italy Issues Arrest Warrants For Crew In Russian Escape Job

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Italy issues arrest warrants for crew in Russian escape job

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Italian prosecutors on Tuesday issued five arrest warrants for people accused of helping a Russian held at Washington's request escape Milan and return to Russia, with the United States announcing two detentions.

The warrants were being executed in Brescia in northern Italy, Slovenia and Croatia by Italian police working with the criminal justice cooperation agency Eurojust and US authorities, Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola said in a statement.

Prosecutors also issued a warrant for the Russian in question, Artyom Uss, who escaped house arrest at the end of March despite wearing an electronic tracking bracelet.

Washington accuses Uss of taking part in illegal schemes to export US military technology to Russia.

The US Justice Department said some of the equipment had been "discovered on the battlefields of Ukraine".

Investigators discovered that four cars had been involved in smuggling Uss out of Milan and over the border into Slovenia, after months of planning, Viola said.

The five warrants were for two Bosnians, one Slovenian and two Serbians, Italian media reported.

The US Justice Department said that a Bosnian residing in Serbia was arrested in Croatia on Monday in connection with the investigation. Federal prosecutors in New York have charged the suspect.

Italian authorities arrested a second suspect in Italy on Monday, the department added.

Eurojust did not immediately reply to a request for information.

The State Department on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to Uss's arrest or conviction.

Uss went missing the day after a judge ordered his extradition to the United States.

The US authorities had warned of the risk that Uss, a well-connected individual with significant financial resources, might flee. In April, Uss announced he was back in Russia.

Related Topics

Police Technology Ukraine Russia Washington Milan New York Italy United States Serbia Slovenia Croatia March April Border Criminals Media Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

38 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

10 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

10 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

10 hours ago
Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

10 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

10 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

10 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

10 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

10 hours ago
 Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combati ..

Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists in South Waziris ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World