Italy Issues Warrant For Grandfather Of Cable Car Boy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

An Italian judge has issued an international arrest warrant for the grandfather of a boy who survived a cable car crash, prosecutors said Wednesday, in an ongoing custody battle

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :An Italian judge has issued an international arrest warrant for the grandfather of a boy who survived a cable car crash, prosecutors said Wednesday, in an ongoing custody battle.

Padua judge Pasquale Villani issued the warrant for Shmulik Peleg, who is accused of illegally taking six-year-old Eitan Biran from Italy to Israel following the death of the child's parents, Padua prosecutors wrote in an undated press release sent Wednesday to AFP.

Peleg is accused of "crimes of kidnapping, abduction and the detention of minors abroad", prosecutors wrote.

Peleg, who is the boy's maternal grandfather, has appealed an October ruling by an Israeli court that he return Biran to his paternal aunt in Italy.

The international battle for custody of Biran has garnered headlines in both countries after Italian prosecutors accused Peleg of kidnapping Biran, the sole survivor of an accident in May that killed 14 people, including his parents, younger brother and great-grandparents.

After recovering from severe injuries from the accident, Biran was released from hospital into the custody of his paternal aunt, Aya Biran.

Peleg took the boy during a visit that the aunt had agreed to.

"The criminal plan put in action with lucid premeditation and meticulous organisation originated in a profound conviction that their grandson should be entrusted to the maternal family and definitively transferred to his original country, Israel," prosecutors wrote.

Also named on the arrest warrant is Israeli citizen Gabriel Alon Abutbul, whom prosecutors allege helped Peleg bring Biran back on a private plane flight to Israel costing 42,000 Euros.

Abutbul "probably belongs to the private military company called 'Blackwater'" and was "hired" for assistance in bringing back the boy, prosecutors wrote in the press release, referring to the US military contracting company.

Prosecutors also allege that Peleg and the boy's grandmother, Esther Cohen, were engaged in "several corruption attempts" over contacting an Israeli woman living in Italy and offering her a "substantial cash reward" to assist Cohen in bringing the child to Israel.

A hearing in the case has been scheduled for Thursday in Tel Aviv.

