Italy, Japan, France Outrun Other G7 Nations in Positive Coverage in Russian Media - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Articles and news stories related to Italy, Japan, France and Germany got the most positive coverage in Russian media between January and June among the G7 nations, research by the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency showed on Friday.

Specifically, analysts studied 65,000 articles and news reports on G7 nations that appeared in the top 13 Russian media outlets in the first half of the year.

"In terms of the share of positive materials in Russian media, the leading countries are those that have time-tested cultural, historical and economic ties with our country - Italy (14 percent), Japan (11 percent), France and Germany (10 percent each)," the study said.

It was also determined that 71 percent of the coverage was neutral in tone, 24 percent was critical, and 5 percent was positive.

Regarding neutral publications, stories about Canada (91 percent), Germany and Italy (79 percent each) look the lead.

In contrast, Rossiya Segodnya in October looked into media coverage of Russia-related news in media of G7 nations. That study showed that nearly 50 percent of stories were critical of Russia, 48 percent were neutral, and only 2 percent were favorable.

