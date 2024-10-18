Open Menu

Italy Judges Reject First Migrant Detentions In Albania

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania

Italian judges ruled Friday against the detention of the first migrants sent for processing in Albania, dealing a major blow to a flagship policy of Giorgia Meloni's hard-right government

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Italian judges ruled Friday against the detention of the first migrants sent for processing in Albania, dealing a major blow to a flagship policy of Giorgia Meloni's hard-right government.

The judges said a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice meant 12 migrants transferred this week, who hail from Bangladesh and Egypt, do not meet the criteria for detention in Albania under the Rome-Tirana deal.

The dozen men will now have to be brought back to Italy.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Egypt Hail Albania Italy From Government Court

Recent Stories

CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s touris ..

CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project

43 seconds ago
 Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about pr ..

Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of ..

DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team

49 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of 2 killings in Mianwali

IGP takes notice of 2 killings in Mianwali

47 minutes ago
 Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis ..

Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis worsens

49 minutes ago
 35 passenger vehicles challaned

35 passenger vehicles challaned

47 minutes ago
7 residential properties sealed

7 residential properties sealed

47 minutes ago
 Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria ..

Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria lifeline

47 minutes ago
 Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar

Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar

47 minutes ago
 AC Larkana instructs private medical centers to di ..

AC Larkana instructs private medical centers to dispose off garbage properly

47 minutes ago
 New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double tri ..

New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double triumph

49 minutes ago
 SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt emplo ..

SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt employees' children

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World