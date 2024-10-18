Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania

Italian judges ruled Friday against the detention of the first migrants sent for processing in Albania, dealing a major blow to a flagship policy of Giorgia Meloni's hard-right government

The judges said a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice meant 12 migrants transferred this week, who hail from Bangladesh and Egypt, do not meet the criteria for detention in Albania under the Rome-Tirana deal.

The dozen men will now have to be brought back to Italy.