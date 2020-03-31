UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Lacking Strategic Industry To Produce Face Masks - Ex-Minister Of Health

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:10 PM

Italy Lacking Strategic Industry to Produce Face Masks - Ex-Minister of Health

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Italy is lacking the strategic industry to produce face masks, which leaves medical personnel and the public at risk amid the coronavirus outbreak, Italy's former minister of health, Girolamo Sirchia, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Recommendations from scientists to the ministry [of health] and to the government haven't been clear from the beginning. For example, it's been said that masks were not needed. It's not true, masks are very useful for individual protection, they are fundamental ... One wonders why they said so. Maybe they said so because there were no masks. Short-sightedness and lack of risk management made so that we no longer have companies that produce them. We moved the production to China because it costs less. We are dependent on China or other countries and we no longer have this strategic industry in Italy. This is a very serious mistake," he continued.

Sirchia said that the issue of doctors becoming infected in Italy was "very serious."

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Italy, China has shipped tens of thousands of masks there several times.

Chinese doctors who arrived in Italy to help cope with the spread of the virus visited facilities in Lombardy and urged all Italians to wear masks, saying that the loose approach to social distancing and wearing masks was the Primary mistake in Italy's fight against COVID-19.

"The contagion has become so widespread that we have a large number of potentially contagious people. So when you go to the supermarket or sit on the tram or use the metro you have people close to you, and if you don't have some barrier, that is a mask, glasses, gloves, then it's much easier to get infected. Saying that these masks are not necessary was a mistake and a serious fault of those who said it," Sirchia said.

On Monday, Italy has registered 1,648 new cases and 812 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the Civil Protection Department. The total number of cases that the country has had since the beginning of the outbreak is 101,739, and the death toll is at 11,597.

Related Topics

China Metro Italy All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar gains 61 paisa rise against Rupee

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 23 deaths and 1866 Coronavirus ca ..

49 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

10 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.