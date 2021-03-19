UrduPoint.com
Italy Lifts Ban On AstraZeneca Use After Blood Clot Scare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:50 PM

The Italian medicines agency, AIFA, has lifted the ban on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after the EU drug regulator said it found no link between the shot and blood clots in vaccinated patients

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Italian medicines agency, AIFA, has lifted the ban on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after the EU drug regulator said it found no link between the shot and blood clots in vaccinated patients.

"AIFA revokes the ban on use. Vaccinations with AstraZeneca resume at 3 pm," the Italian regulator said in a statement.

Nicola Magrini, the agency's director general, told a news conference that the European Medicines Agency's main finding was that the shot could be used to immunize people of all ages.

The European agency said on Thursday that the vaccine did not increase the overall risk of patients developing blood clots, although it did not rule out a link to very rare cases of blood clots associated with a low count of platelets.

