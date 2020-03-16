UrduPoint.com
Italy Limits Transport To Sicily In Bid To Contain Virus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:38 PM

Italy Limits Transport to Sicily in Bid to Contain Virus Outbreak

Italian Transport Minister Paola De Micheli signed a decree overnight reducing the mainland's sea and air traffic links with Sicily in an effort to stop the virus from spreading

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Italian Transport Minister Paola De Micheli signed a decree overnight reducing the mainland's sea and air traffic links with Sicily in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.

The measure will reinforce the nationwide quarantine that was declared last week to prevent Italians from traveling. Sicilian President Nello Musumeci raised alarm after thousands started journeying back to the island from the virus-hit northern regions.

"The objective of the measure.

.. is to counter the spread of the epidemiological emergency caused by COVID-19 by limiting as much as possible the risk of possible imports of the infection from outside Sicily," the transport ministry said in a press release.

Starting Monday, air traffic between Sicily and the mainland has been reduced to two flights from Rome to Palermo and Catania and back. Ferries are reserved for commuting and emergency travel. Trains are only running between Rome and Palermo, while all car traffic has been stopped.

