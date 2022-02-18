Italy Lobbies Exclusion of Energy Sector From Possible EU Sanctions on Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) EU countries, at the initiative of Italy, are discussing exclusion of the energy sector from the possible sanctions against Russia, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources.

The government of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is discussing with EU partners how to reduce the impact of sanctions against Russia on key sectors of the Italian economy, including the exclusion of financial sanctions for the energy sector, the agency said.

Last month, Rome sent to the European Commission a non-official document outlining Italy's concerns about the possible impact of sanctions on its economy, one source said.

According to sources, Italy and Germany are seeking to protect their banking sector from the possible consequences of anti-Russian sanctions. To this end, Rome proposes to impose sanctions on Russian individuals, rather than broad areas of the Russian economy. In addition, Italy asked the European Commission to develop a compensation mechanism to mitigate the effects of sanctions on EU countries, sources told the agency.