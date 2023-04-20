Italy Looking to Freeze Assets of Fugitive Russian Businessman Uss - Authorities

Rome is considering the possibility of freezing assets belonging to fugitive Russian businessman Artem Uss in the country, Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Rome is considering the possibility of freezing assets belonging to fugitive Russian businessman Artem Uss in the country, Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said on Thursday.

"An investigation is underway into whether to activate the process of freezing Artem Uss's assets," Nordio told the lower house of the Italian parliament.

Uss was arrested at a Milan airport on a US warrant in October 2022 as he prepared to fly to Turkey. He spent more than a month in prison before being moved to house arrest in early December and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

He escaped on March 29, 2023, after an appeals court in Milan ruled to have him extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on charges of money-laundering and sanctions evasion. Uss told Sputnik after reemerging in Russia that he fled because he had no trust in the Italian justice system.