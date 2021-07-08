Italy Lowers Voting Age in Senate Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The upper house of the Italian parliament agreed Thursday to lower voting age in Senate elections to 18 years to fix the discrepancy with voting requirements for lower house polls.

The motion was passed in a 178-15 vote with 30 abstentions, well below the two-thirds majority needed to avoid a referendum.

Graziano Delrio, a lawmaker from the Democratic Party, which proposed the constitutional amendment, called the age gap "anachronistic and unfair."

The ruling M5S party believed that the legislation will allow 4 million young people to vote in the Senate elections.

The age discrepancy is expected to be abolished in a few months. The next national election is due by June 2023.