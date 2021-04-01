Italy Makes Coronavirus Vaccination Mandatory for All Health Workers

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Italian government has passed another decree on measures to combat coronavirus infection, which, in particular, makes vaccination mandatory for all health workers.

According to the Council of Ministers, the obligation to be vaccinated against COVID-19 covers "medical workers and health care professionals who operate in state and private medical and social structures, pharmacies and private offices.

"

Italy has previously faced a wave of protests among health workers against vaccinations. Their refusals have already led to suspensions and infections among patients.

The Italian authorities have set the goal of vaccinating 80 percent of the population and achieving herd immunity in the country by the end of September.