UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Marks 1st Medical Workers Day On Saturday To Honor Victims Of Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 09:58 PM

Italy Marks 1st Medical Workers Day on Saturday to Honor Victims of Fight Against COVID-19

Italy on Saturday marked for the first time the National Day of Medical Workers and Volunteers exactly one year after the country's first known native case of COVID-19 was reported to commemorate numerous medical workers who lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Italy on Saturday marked for the first time the National Day of Medical Workers and Volunteers exactly one year after the country's first known native case of COVID-19 was reported to commemorate numerous medical workers who lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Last November, the Italian parliament decided to annually mark February 20 as a national day to honor the memory of doctors, nurses and other medical staff, who sacrificed their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

On this occasion, Italian President Sergio Mattarella sent a letter to President of the Italian Federation of Medical Associations (FNOMCeO) Filippo Anelli, in which he expressed "the country's deep gratitude to all those who, with professionalism and dedication, have been and are still on the frontline," fighting the pandemic.

Pope Francis also addressed medical workers, noting that doctors perceive their profession as a mission and often act as heroes, endangering their own lives to save other people.

The website of the FNOMCeO, meanwhile, has published a list of all Italian doctors who have died due to COVID-19, with the first such fatality reported on March 11, 2020. To date, the number of Italian doctors who died after being infected with the coronavirus stands at 326 people, excluding other medical staff.

Related Topics

Parliament Died Italy February March November 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cooperation of private sector imperative to achiev ..

2 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy to Libya Meets With LNA's Haftar ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps to increase literacy ra ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank proposes 8 percent of cash di ..

30 minutes ago

Two People Severely Injured in Cargo Ship Blast in ..

23 minutes ago

CM Development package to be implemented in true s ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.