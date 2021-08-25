Italy May Extend Validity of COVID-19 Passes to One Year - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Italy can extend the validity of COVID-19 passes for those fully vaccinated from the current nine to 12 months, a coordinator for the Scientific Technical Committee in charge of the virus response said on Wednesday.

"A hypothesis to extend the validity of green pass to 12 months is more than reasonable given the gradual collection of information on the duration of reaction to vaccination. Initially, the limit [for certificates] was set at six months and then prolonged to nine [months] because we are gradually learning how long a vaccine's protection lasts," Franco Locatelli told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The protective effect in those among the first to be inoculated is not decreasing significantly. Therefore, the idea of extending the validity of certificates "has a solid basis," the coordinator added.

The Scientific Technical Committee is expected to consider the issue on Friday. Experts link the possible extension to the idea of mandatory vaccination for specific categories of the population.

COVID-19 passes are available for Italians who have been vaccinated or recently recovered from the disease. Since August 6, the certificates are obligatory in bars and restaurants as well as at mass events.