UrduPoint.com

Italy May Extend Validity Of COVID-19 Passes To One Year - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Italy May Extend Validity of COVID-19 Passes to One Year - Official

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Italy can extend the validity of COVID-19 passes for those fully vaccinated from the current nine to 12 months, a coordinator for the Scientific Technical Committee in charge of the virus response said on Wednesday.

"A hypothesis to extend the validity of green pass to 12 months is more than reasonable given the gradual collection of information on the duration of reaction to vaccination. Initially, the limit [for certificates] was set at six months and then prolonged to nine [months] because we are gradually learning how long a vaccine's protection lasts," Franco Locatelli told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The protective effect in those among the first to be inoculated is not decreasing significantly. Therefore, the idea of extending the validity of certificates "has a solid basis," the coordinator added.

The Scientific Technical Committee is expected to consider the issue on Friday. Experts link the possible extension to the idea of mandatory vaccination for specific categories of the population.

COVID-19 passes are available for Italians who have been vaccinated or recently recovered from the disease. Since August 6, the certificates are obligatory in bars and restaurants as well as at mass events.

Related Topics

Italy August From

Recent Stories

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

1 minute ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

6 minutes ago
 Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

10 minutes ago
 Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through inj ..

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than In ..

Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than India; Campaigns to educate vote ..

7 minutes ago
 Climate action protesters continue rallying in Lon ..

Climate action protesters continue rallying in London

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.