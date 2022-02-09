Italy May Retain Mandatory Mask Wearing Indoors After COVID-19 State of Emergency Ends

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Italy may preserve the requirement of wearing masks indoors even after the COVID-19 state of emergency expires on March 31, Italian media ANSA reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Italy may preserve the requirement of wearing masks indoors even after the COVID-19 state of emergency expires on March 31, Italian media ANSA reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The Italian authorities abolished mandatory masks outdoors on Friday, given an improving COVID-19 situation in the country. In this regard, abandoning mandatory mask wearing indoors, namely in shops and public transport, after the state of emergency ends was also discussed.

According to ANSA, at the moment authorities cannot provide a certain date when mask-wearing in public places would become optional, saying that further actions depend on the evolving situation with COVID-19.

Italy is currently facing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases after an unprecedented spike in January, when daily incidence exceeded 170,000 cases. Since early February, the infection rate dropped to an average of 90,000 new cases registered daily, with the Omicron variant accounting for nearly 97% of all new infections.

Italy extended the state of emergency on December 14 until March 31. Under the restrictions, consumption of food and drink indoors and outdoors was prohibited, alongside mass events, including open-air gatherings.

