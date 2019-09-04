Italy May Send Larger Delegation to Next Eastern Economic Forum - Commerce Chamber

Italy may send a larger delegation to the next Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and prepare a plan of action for signing new agreements with Russia, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Italy may send a larger delegation to the next Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and prepare a plan of action for signing new agreements with Russia, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It is the first time when Italy participates in the forum. I am sure that it is only a beginning ... It is a rather important step, the ambassador himself is present here, and, in general, the Eastern Economic Forum is high on the agenda of the embassy. We will work a lot after the forum to distribute information and share contacts with our Italian companies that are interested in coming here. I think that next year we will be represented by a larger number of companies," Trani said on the sidelines of the EEF.

He noted that as of today, there were no plans between Russia and Italy to sign any memorandums or agreements at the forum.

"But we plan to begin work in order to sign not just some program or memorandum, but to lay the cornerstone, concrete plan of action that we will implement," Trani said.

The official added that the first steps would definitely be made in the field of tourism.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.