UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy May Send Larger Delegation To Next Eastern Economic Forum - Commerce Chamber

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:29 PM

Italy May Send Larger Delegation to Next Eastern Economic Forum - Commerce Chamber

Italy may send a larger delegation to the next Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and prepare a plan of action for signing new agreements with Russia, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Italy may send a larger delegation to the next Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and prepare a plan of action for signing new agreements with Russia, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It is the first time when Italy participates in the forum. I am sure that it is only a beginning ... It is a rather important step, the ambassador himself is present here, and, in general, the Eastern Economic Forum is high on the agenda of the embassy. We will work a lot after the forum to distribute information and share contacts with our Italian companies that are interested in coming here. I think that next year we will be represented by a larger number of companies," Trani said on the sidelines of the EEF.

He noted that as of today, there were no plans between Russia and Italy to sign any memorandums or agreements at the forum.

"But we plan to begin work in order to sign not just some program or memorandum, but to lay the cornerstone, concrete plan of action that we will implement," Trani said.

The official added that the first steps would definitely be made in the field of tourism.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Russia Vladivostok Italy Chamber May September Commerce Media Event From Share

Recent Stories

Italian Commerce Chamber Says Better Produce Goods ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation seeks pub ..

31 minutes ago

Italian Businesses Resilient to Political Uncertai ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Wants to Cooperate With Russian Far East in ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina Plans to Have Larger Delegation at Easte ..

2 minutes ago

UBF&#039;s 2018 annual report highlights well-capi ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.