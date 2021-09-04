UrduPoint.com

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday that Rome might reopen its mission to Afghanistan in the Qatari capital of Doha.

On Friday, Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the political office of the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), tweeted that Italy had promised to reopen its embassy in the Central Asian country. Later, the tweet was deleted. Earlier on Saturday, media reported, citing sources at the Italian prime minister's office, that the information about the country's diplomatic mission returning to Kabul is groundless.

"We and our partners are currently discussing where to locate our embassies.

There is no security conditions to open them in Kabul, which is why we are becoming more and more settled on the idea to temporarily set them up in Doha," Di Maio said during a visit to Uzbekistan, as quoted by Italian news agency Agenzia Nova.

Afghanistan has entered a period of political and social turmoil in the wake of the Taliban capturing Kabul on August 15. Despite assurances from the Taliban that foreign emissaries will not be harmed, many countries have been evacuation their citizens and diplomatic personnel, as well as Afghans who cooperated with them.

After being evacuated from Kabul, the Italian embassy to Afghanistan continues its work in Rome.

