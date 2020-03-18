UrduPoint.com
Italy Might Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Beyond April 3 - Transport Minister

Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:51 PM

The nationwide quarantine in Italy might stay in place beyond the previously announced deadline of April 3 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The nationwide quarantine in Italy might stay in place beyond the previously announced deadline of April 3 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Wednesday.

"We will evaluate based on numbers ... in the coming days," the Ansa news agency quoted De Micheli as saying during an appearance on the Agora show of national broadcaster Rai3.

When asked if the cabinet was considering extending the lockdown, the minister said: "I don't rule that out."

Italy is the worst affected country in Europe and the second most affected in the world after China, with over 26,000 verified cases, among them more than 2,500 fatalities.

Italy went on total lockdown on March 9, becoming the first European country to close its borders amid the rampant pandemic. People have been asked to stay at home, and a liability for "intentional contagion" has been introduced to punish those who appear in public places while displaying signs of infection. All entertainment sites and business have been shut down, save for providers of essential goods and services such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

