Italy Might Impose Nationwide Curfew Until December 4 - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Council of Ministers of Italy is considering to impose a nationwide 9 p.m. (20:00 GMT) curfew following an agreement reached by the government and local authorities, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Monday.

According to the report, the curfew is expected to be introduced by a decree on Tuesday and remain in effect until December 4.

Discussion of a new set of coronavirus-related restrictions have been ongoing in Italy since Friday. The government reportedly would prefer to adjust the strictness of measures to the epidemiological situation in each given region, while the worst-affected regions have insisted on making the restrictions same for the whole country.

The previous package of restrictions in Italy was adopted on October 19. It included a 6 p.m. curfew for food businesses, theaters, movie theaters and concert halls.

As of Monday, Italy has registered more than 700,000 coronavirus cases, including 38,826 deaths and over 292,000 recoveries.