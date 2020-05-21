UrduPoint.com
Italy Minister Wins No-confidence Vote Over Mafia Scandal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Italy's justice minister survived a no-confidence vote in the Senate on Wednesday, brought by critics who accused him of needlessly releasing dangerous mobsters from jail during the coronavirus lockdown

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Italy's justice minister survived a no-confidence vote in the Senate on Wednesday, brought by critics who accused him of needlessly releasing dangerous mobsters from jail during the coronavirus lockdown.

Alfonso Bonafede's decision to allow old and ill mafia gangsters to move to house arrest at the start of May sparked an outcry and forced him to backtrack.

Some of the highest-profile criminals have already returned to jail.

Bonafede freed the most vulnerable inmates to ease overcrowding and lower the virus risk after riots broke out in March among prisoners fearful of catching the disease.

A motion against Bonafede brought by three opposition parties on the right was rejected by 160 to 131, while another brought by a small pro-European party was rejected by 158 to 124.

The coalition government, made up largely of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), had enough votes in the Senate, the upper house, to save its minister.

But it was forced to rely on minor coalition member Italia Viva (IV) playing ball. The party, lead by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, had held back from saying whether its 17 senators would vote in line with the government or not.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had warned Renzi that ousting Bonafede would plunge the government into crisis.

Heading to the polls early would not benefit Renzi, whose party is on track to win only three percent of the vote, according to opinion polls.

